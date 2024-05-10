General view of a Liverpool corner flag at Anfield

While Liverpool look to strengthen their ranks this summer, they must also hold onto important players.

There is a lot of speculation ongoing right now over the future of some Liverpool players. Once Jurgen Klopp leaves, the club will enter a huge transition period, with pending new manager Arne Slot ready to take on his first new challenge.

There are a number of key players who have been linked with summer exits for one reason or another. It’s no secret that Darwin Núñez is the latest to have rumours hanging over him regarding a move at the end of the season. His recent decision to undergo a social media sweep and delete numerous Liverpool-related posts from Instagram is one of the biggest talking points in English football right now.

A lot of reports have been doing the rounds and casting doubt on Núñez’s future at Anfield. The forward has been linked to a Barcelona switch and his recent photo with alongside Ronald Araujo did little to pour cold water on these claims.

However, despite the concerns that Núñez could be looking for a way out, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation. Speaking on The Debrief podcast, the transfer expert has addressed the conversations involving the 24-year-old and believes that despite his worrying move on social media, it doesn’t necessarily indicate an exit is on the cards.

“Look, I’m used to seeing these types of stories in the summer transfer windows when a player posts some sort of strange message on social media. I’m hearing that it doesn’t mean anything for the future of Darwin Núñez at Liverpool,” Romano said.

“Maybe Darwin can be annoyed about something at the club or something like that, but he’s not discussing with Liverpool to leave the club in the summer transfer window.”

Liverpool broke their transfer record when they signed Núñez in 2022 for £85 million. The Uruguay international has come under fire since arriving at Anfield and heavily compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. But since his Liverpool debut, he has scored 33 goals and contributed 17 assists.