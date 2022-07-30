Man City defender Aymeric Laporte. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Pep Guardiola has ruled Aymeric Laporte out of Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool the Community Shield.
The Reds, who are the FA Cup holders, face modern-day rivals and Premier League champions City at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium today (17.00 BST).
But after undergoing surgery in the summer, Laporte will not be available to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.
And the centre-back is set to be sidelined until September - ruling him out of five of City’s opening top-flight fixtures.
Etihad boss Guardiola told reporters: “Laporte is injured. He had surgery after the last few games when he made an incredible effort.
“He’s looking really well but we have to be careful because it was a knee. He needs time. I think he will be out for August and then maybe he will start to be with us in September.”