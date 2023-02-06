Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 at Anfield later this month.

Thibaut Courtois will today undergo a scan as Real Madrid hope he’ll be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League later this month.

The goalkeeper suffered an abductor injury in the warm-up before Los Blancos’ 1-0 loss to Mallorca last night. Courtois could only watch from the substitutes’ bench as Real sit eight points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Champions League is the only piece of silverware Liverpool can win this campaign. Results have consistently stuttered as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Wolves last weekend to leave them 10th in the Premier League.

The Reds will be hoping to get any advantage possible when Madrid visit Anfield in the last-16 first leg of Europe’s elite club competition on Tuesday 21 February. What's more, Liverpool are aiming to get revenge on Real after suffering a 1-0 loss in the final last term.

Courtois was in magnificent form that evening in Paris - and the stopper not being available would be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Marca, the Belgium international will undergo a scan on Monday morning. He’s likely to miss Real’s Club World Cup campaign, which starts against Egyptian side Al Ahly on Wednesday.