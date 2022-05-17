Liverpool can put the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race with a win.

Liverpool aim to keep their Premier League title aspirations alive when they travel to Southampton tonight (19.45).

The Reds still have a modicum of hope that they could leapfrog Manchester City and claim the top-flight crown.

City slipped up when being held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday.

Now after triumphing in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on penalties, Liverpool can keep their quadruple dream alive until the final day of the season this weekend.

The Wembley victory did take a lot out of Jurgen Klopp's side, though.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both suffered injuries and won't feature against Southampton.

However, there are no major concerns about either.

The pair are being managed with a view to both Sunday's game against Wolves and then the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May.

Fabinho will also be absent again after missing the FA Cup final with a hamstring injury.

Mo Salah receives treatment during Liverpool’s FA Cup final triumph. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Southampton injury news

Southampton sit 15th in the table and are safe from relegation on 40 points.

Yet if they win their remaining games and other results go their way, the Saints could finish, realistically, as high as 12th.

Manager Ralph Hassenhutl has insisted he wants Southampton to play their part in the title race, having drawn twice against City this campaign.

But for the visit of Liverpool, Tino Livramento is defintely sidelined.

The defender recently underwent knee surgery and won't play again in 2022.

Livramento has been one of the St Mary's side's top performers in what's been his maiden season in senior football after leaving Chelsea, making 28 appearances.

What's more, midfielder Staurt Armstrong, 30, and veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34, both missed training last week.