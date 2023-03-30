Man City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Premier League gets back underway following the international break

Erling Haaland was missing from a Manchester City training session on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Norwegian striker missed Norway’s opening Euro 2024 qualifying games after picking up a groin injury against Burnley.

In the Premier League, he has an incredible 28 goals and five assists. After his injury was revealed by Norway, national team doctor Ola Sand said earlier this month: “After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.”

Haaland has featured in both of City’s games against the Reds this term, as Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win at Anfield earlier this season while the striker scored in a 3-2 win for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Carabao Cup.

However, in a training session filmed on Thursday, the forward was not seen taking part in warm-up drills. City are eight points behind Arsenal, with a game in hand, as they seek to reduce the deficit to the leaders on Saturday.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was also unavailable for his national side during the international break after withdrawing from the Uruguay squad with a minor injury.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth in their final Premier League outing before the international break, as their top-four hopes were dealt a blow.