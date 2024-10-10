Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Reds boss and his new position have ruffled the feathers of many from his old clubs.

Jurgen Klopp has taken on his first new role since departing from Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach has been appointed the global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, a new chapter that will commence on January 1st 2025.

Klopp revealed back in January this year that he would be stepping down from his role as manager of the Reds, calling time on a remarkable era at Anfield. Liverpool were able to give the 57-year-old one last trophy for the road as they beat Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup.

In his statement to the fans and the rest of the world, Klopp admitted he was ‘running out of energy’ and he could not continue doing the job ‘again and again and again’. He also stressed that he will ‘never ever manage a different club in England’.

Now, after a well-earned break following nine years with Liverpool, Klopp is preparing to start his new position with Red Bull. However, the news hasn’t gone down well with some of his fans. Supporters of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in particular have hit out at their former manager’s decision to take on this new role. Klopp spent seven years at each of the German clubs before his move to Anfield in 2015.

Red Bull owns Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, Brazilian outfit Red Bull Bragantino, and perhaps most controversially in the Bundesliga, finances RB Leipzig. The Saxony outfit is famously not a well-liked club among their rivals in Germany’s top flight, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol describing them as the representation of the ‘commercialisation of football’.

Klopp’s new duties will not see him manage any of the clubs’ day-to-day operations but he will ‘focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy’ and ‘leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches’.

Naturally, some supporters of Mainz and Dortmund have criticised Klopp for teaming up with the powerhouse energy drink brand. Freelance Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt has revealed ‘a flavour of the comments’ he has heard from BVB fans, including ‘He’s absolutely dead to me’, and ‘That makes me sick’.

An X user wrote in response to Rhind-Tutt’s post: “The Premier League equivalent is Jurgen turfing up at City Football Group, scuttling between Manchester, Palermo, Girona and Troyes et al. No wonder BVB fans are gutted.”

Max Fritzsching, a German podcaster also posted: “I have something positive from the Klopp message for you: In Dortmund, it is now finally possible to emotionally close the Jurgen Klopp era. No more nostalgic moaning that is hindering the current sporting process.”

Klopp is excited for his new role and has stuck by his decision that he ‘doesn’t see himself on the sidelines anymore’. He revealed on Instagram that he still ‘loves football and working’ and this opportunity with Red Bull gives him ‘the perfect platform’ to do those things. Klopp could also work in English football again, as Red Bull have a minority stake in Leeds United.