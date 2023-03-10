The Liverpool manager confirmed what he needs from his team if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the secret to Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season and maintaining consistency after thrashing Manchester United last weekend.

The Reds are set to face bottom of the table Bournemouth in the early Saturday kick-off seeking to build on the 7-0 victory over United as the push for top four continues.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp confirmed key absentees and insisted their must be no drop of in effort and desire if they are to nurture ‘fragile little flower’ of his side’s late blooming form.

“There’s no better mood booster than a good game,” Klopp said. “We had consistency in the league over the past five games but it’s a fragile little flower and we have to make sure we keep that.

“I like that we finished off all the chances against United but it can’t always be like that. Counter-pressing etc that’s what gives consistency. Counter-attacks, set-pieces, it’s all the stuff we really need.

“You don’t expect to score in every situation, but we did all the things we really need and didn’t have it often. For almost all the goals there were plenty of options in the box.

“We have to chase everyone and that means Bournemouth tomorrow, so that is what we will try to do.”

The injured trio of Joe Gomez, Thiago and Luis Diaz are all unavailable for this trip and it’s likely we’ll see a similar line-up to the team who beat United.

Since the 3-0 away loss to Wolves in early February, it’s four Premier League wins and one draw from five games and the Reds currently sit three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.