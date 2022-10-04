The Reds are getting ready to welcome the Gers to Anfield in the Champions League.

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday evening with a clash against Rangers in the Champions League.

The Scottish giants make the trip to Anfield for an eagerly anticipated Battle of Britain, with both sides hoping to pick up three points in a group that looks increasingly tight.

The Reds bounced back from an opening night defeat against Napoli to beat Ajax last time out, while the Gers have suffered successive losses to the same two clubs.

Liverpool will also be aware that a poor result would pile on further pressure after an underwhelming run of domestic form.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton at the weekend, meaning that they have now taken just 10 points from their first seven Premier League matches this term.

But with a congested fixture schedule to contend with, attentions have soon turned to Rangers in midweek, and we’ve taken a closer look at the Reds’ latest training session to see what we can find out...

Advertisement

Konate’s back

Ibrahim Konate has been sidelined since July with a knee injury, but is closing in fast on a return to first team action.

Back in training and participating fully in this latest session, could he make his comeback against Rangers on Tuesday?

Ramsay in the running

Another player who has been absent over the course of the early exchanges of the campaign is young defender Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool fans are still yet to see the Scot in action, but he’s now in training with his new teammates, and given the faith that Jurgen Klopp has already shown in fellow new boy Fabio Carvalho, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see him make his bow in the relatively near future.

Advertisement

The Nunez/Firmino Question

Who will Klopp opt for up front against Rangers?

Roberto Firmino’s brace against Brighton at the weekend went a long way towards securing a point for the Reds, and it would make sense if he were to keep his place in the starting XI in the Champions League.

That being said, Klopp is not averse to rotating his front line, and could see Tuesday night as a prime opportunity for Nunez to rekindle some confidence.

Both players looked sharp enough in training.

All smiles in training

Advertisement

It’s fair to say that Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign, but there are no signs of low morale in the Reds’ camp at Melwood.

As well as a decent intensity in training, there were plenty of broad grins from the likes of Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho.

If Liverpool are feeling the weight of their sluggish form of late, they’re certainly not showing it as a group.

Klopp’s touch

While his players got warmed up with some simple passing drills and first touch exercises, the boss displayed some decent footwork of his own with some impressive ball-juggling.