Liverpool injury news on Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas.

Neutrals believe that the Premier League title is Liverpool’s to lose. Some Kopites are of the same opinion. But Arne Slot is not getting carried away.

Even after dispatching Real Madrid and Manchester City in the same week, the Reds head coach is remaining pragmatic. Despite Liverpool now nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League - and 11 clear of City after last Sunday’s 2-0 win - Slot has insisted his side must remain grounded.

The Reds have a hectic fixture list approaching and two big away games against Newcastle United and Everton in the Merseyside derby this week. Slot will believe that he’s already without too many of his players because of injury and will be desperate to get as many back as possible.

Ahead of this week’s double-header, here’s a look at the current injury situation and if any members of the squad could return.

Diogo Jota - ribs

It is approaching two months since the striker suffered his issue during the first half of a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Jota has been spotted in parts of training but has still not been deemed ready to feature.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Wednesday 4 December.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for 12 games because of a hamstring issue sustained in a 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace in October. Alisson has also been spotted in parts of training but not yet deemed ready to feature.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Wednesday 4 December.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The winger has had a frustrating time since his summer arrival from Juventus, playing only three times. Liverpool are being cautious with Chiesa although he has been involved in some bits of training lately.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Wednesday 4 December.

Kostas Tsimikas - ankle

The left-back has missed the previous three matches and was spotted in a protective boot and using crutches before the City game. Tsimikas won’t be back for the two games this week, though.

Potential return game: Girona (A), Tuesday 10 December.

Ibrahima Konate - knee

The centre-back has been in imperious form this campaign alongside Virgil van Dijk but is now confined to the treatment table for at least a few weeks. Konate will miss a good chunk of Liverpool’s hectic schedule.

Potential return game: unknown

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back’s sumptuous performance in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid when nullifying Kylian Mbappe was somewhat sullied by the issue he sustained in the closing stages. Bradley is also set for a period unavailable.

Potential return game: unknown