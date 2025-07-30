Aston Villa and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Greece defender Konstantinos Koulierakis. | Getty Images

Kostantinos Koulierakis is back on Liverpool’s radar as a move for Marc Guehi hits the back burner.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the attention this summer has been on who Liverpool are signing the strengthen the forward line with the Alexander Isak transfer saga attracting headlines on a daily basis.

The most pressing concern though, after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen and the injury to Joe Gomez on tour, is for depth in defence. There is also the small matter of Ibrahima Konate’s contract status, although the France international has given encouraging signs of late that he might be staying at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konstantinos Koulierakis back on Liverpool’s radar

Front and centre has been speculation that Marc Guehi is the preferred target with a take it or leave it offer of £40m said to be on the table for the Crystal Palace and England stopper. However, Guehi isn’t the only target with Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis once again emerging having been linked last summer. The Greece international has handled the step up in quality to the Bundesliga without any problem and could be on the move again.

The 21-year old is a natural left footer who would add perfect balance to Virgil van Dijk, has plenty of pace and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is far from the finished article, however, like Konate, could easily develop into one of the finest centre-halves on the continent. Known affectionately as “The Hammer”, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Koulierakis is still a name on the shopping list of Richard Hughes. There has been no news yet, but Liverpool’s media team continue to use Konate for a variety of different types of content whilst on tour with the 26-year old being the subject of an interview in their latest release.

Ibrahima Konate not planning on leaving Liverpool any time soon

Despite reports of interest from Real Madrid, Konate is focused on one thing, and one thing only, with the sort of attitude that suggests he is staying at Anfield and wants nothing more than to maintain the current level of success at the club via the Liverpool’s official website: “Last season we came back with a new manager and he had a very good idea and he said before the season started what we have to do to win the Premier League. We just followed what he said and at the end we had a good result for the club. I think this season will be more difficult.

“Because for sure we are happy and we don’t have to forget last season, but we have to take the good parts of last season as well as the bad parts where we did not really great and work on that. We were champions last season and it’s finished now, we have to go again and try to do something even better than last season. That’s why the pre-season is very important. I know it’s very difficult for everyone but we need these tough sessions to be ready for the season.”