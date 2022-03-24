Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly a candidate to become Greece captain.

Kostas Tsimikas is in the frame to become Greece's captain.

The defender could join Liverpool team-mates such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk and become his country's skipper.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Tsimikas is enjoying a fine season at the Reds after a difficult 2020-21 following a £12 million arrival from Olympiacos.

Despite being second-choice left-back to Andy Robertson, he’s established himself as a fans' favourite among Kopites.

Tsimikas has made 20 appearances in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp's side chase an unprecedented quadruple.

What's more, former Willem II full-back has recorded four assists - with the latest coming for Diogo Jota's match-winner in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Captain Kostas

Former Chelsea midfielder and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is now in charge of Greece.

He took over the hot seat in February following their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Anastasios Bakasetas was captain under former boss John van’t Schip but there could be a change of leadership.

Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos has claimed that Tsimikas is among the candidates being considered to be handed the armband by Poyet.

Greece have friendlies against Romania (Friday 25 March) and Montenegro (Tuesday 28 March) during the current international break.

Kostas Tsimikas in action for Greece. Picture: ANDERS WIKLUND/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Exclusive club

Liverpool already boast four captains at international level.

Robertson is the captain of Scotland, while van Dijk and Salah skipper Holland and Egypt respectively.