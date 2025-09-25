Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a move away from Premier League champions Liverpool. | Getty Images

Kostas Tsimikas had no option but to leave Liverpool in the summer but he has made an immediate impact on his first start for AS Roma.

It was a position that maybe didn’t need immediate attention, however, with Andy Robertson not getting any younger and the Liverpool left-back having a lot of miles on the clock, a fresh pair of legs was almost inevitable.

When Richard Hughes paid £40m for Milos Kerkez, the writing was on the wall for Kostas Tsimikas whose contract runs until 2027 but who is now playing his football in Serie A after sealing an exciting loan move to Roma as the hours on the transfer window ticked by.

With a World Cup on the horizon, the Greece international was keen to play more often and his first start for the Italians suggests that he might be able to force his way into the thoughts of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Liverpool stars react as Kostas Tsimikas makes his mark for Roma

Playing in France against Nice in the first round of Europa League league phase fixtures, the 29-year old was picked in his favoured left-back role and didn’t disappoint in providing a stunning, inch-perfect cross for Gianluca Mancini to fire Roma two goals in front on their way to a 2-1 win to get their European campaign off to a positive start.

Taking to Instagram, Tsimikas posted a picture of himself celebrating the goal, and rightly so, it was the sort of cross that Robertson trademarked when the Scot and Trent Alexander-Arnold were swapping assists on a week by week basis.

Tsimikas might not have a future at Anfield, but what he has done and will be hoping to continue to do is prove that he can still make a difference at the highest level and his assist for Mancini isn’t a bad way to start.

The image also caught the attention of his Reds teammates with Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all reacting by liking the post.

What Tsimikas said about leaving Liverpool to join Roma

Speaking after being announced as a Roma player, Tsimikas was clearly delighted at landing such a big move despite falling out of favour at Liverpool under Arne Slot.

“I’m happy to be here. From the beginning, when I saw that a big club like Roma wanted me, I was very happy. This could be a new chapter for me and my family, so I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” reported Roma Press.

“I spoke a couple of times on video with the sporting director, who explained to me how special it is to play for this club. For my part, I thank the president, who made my arrival here possible.

“I thank everyone who played a role in the negotiations and allowed me to come here. When a club like this calls you, you don’t have to think twice. Everyone tried to convince me to come here, but I myself knew the importance of this club and I’m very excited to wear this jersey.”

When asked about Roma’s manager, Tsimikas replied: “Gasperini? I remember two years ago, we played against Atalanta with Liverpool when Gasperini was there. I was thrilled to see how he managed the team, especially in the first leg, when we lost 3-0 to Liverpool.

“I think it was the heaviest defeat at Anfield in European competitions, so I can say that I’ve always liked Gasperini’s style of play and I immediately thought his style of play suited me, because I like to push forward, cross, and try to score. I think he’s a special coach, and I’ve always wanted to come here to train with him, learn from him, and play for him.”