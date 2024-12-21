Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Curtis Jones made his England debut last month as reward for the form he has shown at Liverpool this season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Walker has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and admitted: ‘He’s got some ability’.

Jones has established himself as a Reds regular, having previously been regarded as a promising prospect after coming through the club’s academy. So far this season, Jones has made 19 appearances, scoring two goals and recording four assists for Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders. In the top flight, Jones has started seven of the 13 games he’s been available for and primarily shared the No.10 role with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones’ eye-catching form earned him a breakthrough into the England senior squad. Last month, he scored on his debut in a 3-0 win over Greece before featuring in the Three Lions’ 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland.

And Man City captain Walker, who played alongside Jones for England, was really impressed. Speaking on his podcast You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker, the defender said: “Curtis Jones in both of the games was fantastic. I think he played really well. It's the first time that I've played with him. Obviously, I've played against him numerous times for Liverpool, but to actually play with him, he's got some ability.

"I feel that he controlled the game. He played the game at his tempo, he got on the ball. Normally, when certain players or players in the past have come to the England team and got their debut, they've not really expressed themselves as he did and I think that just shows the confidence that he's taking on from this season given the game time that he's got at Liverpool and under the new manager and he's brought into the national team. I thought it was a breath of fresh air.”

Lee Carsley was serving as England interim manager for both of Jones’ games. The 23-year-old has been a key player when England under-21s won the European Championships in the summer of 2023 under Carsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Curtis is an all-round player, plays in various positions and is a player that I highly rate," Carsley said after selecting Jones in his squad. He will be one of the best players I have worked with in terms of his ability. I think he has shown a really consistent level of playing every week now, most weeks especially, at a high level.

"He has shown he can score goals and assist, a player that I've had a lot of success with working in the past and I'm looking forward to working with him."