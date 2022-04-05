Kylian Mbappe cryptic hints and latest transfer verdict amid Liverpool links

A look at what Kylian Mbappe has said about his Paris Saint-Germain future over recent months amid transfer links with Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with a fresh move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe ahead of this summer.

Mbappe is out of contract at PSG and available for a free transfer ahead of next season, as things stand.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman, and they remain favourites to pull off a deal.

But in a fresh twist, Liverpool are being linked amid cryptic hints from Mbappe that a new club could be interested.

And with the striker yet to reveal anything about his future, we have rounded up all his comments from the last four months or so to get a feel for what he might be thinking ahead of his big decision this summer.

Take a look below.

A stay at PSG is still possible

In his most recent update, Mbappe said staying at PSG was still an option, simply replying to a question along those lines, saying: “Yes, of course.”

New elements

Another April update from the Frenchman brought a cryptic statement, hinting of interest from a new club.

“I haven’t made the decision, but there are new elements,” he said last week. “What are they? New elements (laughs). I’m calm, and I will try to make the best decision with my loved ones.”

No decision

Back in February, Mbappe insisted he still hadn’t made a decision.

“I’m concentrated on beating Madrid and then we’ll see what happens,” he said ahead of PSG losing the tie to Real Madrid.

“I have yet to make a decision. Even if the match against Madrid changes things, and though I’m free to do as I please, I’m not going to do those kinds of things. And I won’t speak to a rival.”

No Real Madrid move in January

Before the Real Madrid clashes came about, Mbappe was ruling out a January exit from PSG, speaking in late December about his love for Paris in a hint that he could yet stay in the long term.

“I only have in mind to win at Real Madrid in February and March,” he said. “No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I am going to finish the season with PSG, 100 per cent. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it.

“I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I’m happy to stay...it’s my city too. I’m French...I want to win everything this season.“Paris is my city, I was born here and it is also where I grew up.

“Playing for PSG is an amazing feeling, as you have your family and friends alongside you. It’s something I always dreamed of.