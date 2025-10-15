A detailed view of Liverpool scarves, featuring the faces of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on September 14, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has come under plenty of scrutiny since his £100 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

He has had plenty of people jump to his defence before and during the international break.

Arne Slot has been adamant that Florian Wirtz will come good at Liverpool. Having failed to score and recording a solitary assist in 10 appearances, there has been plenty of scrutiny placed on the £100 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen. Slot understands why there is so much focus given the fee that the Reds paid but time is needed for Wirtz to adapt to the Premier Leagye.

That is something that German legends such as Jurgen Klinsmann, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philpp Lahm agree with. As does legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who described Wirtz as a ‘once-in-a-century talent. Klopp told: n-tv: "His quality is so outstanding, the discussions are a bit exaggerated. Liverpool just lost three games in a row, which is unusual. But that's also normal in life and that's why such things are discussed there. [Wirtz is] a once-in-a-century talent, and at some point he'll show that in every game again - just as he did at Leverkusen."

During the international break, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann insisted he has no qualms about Wirtz’s start at Liverpool. The 22-year-old has remained a key player for DFB and started in both their 4-0 victory over Luxembourg and 1-0 triumph against Northern Ireland.

"Even though he hasn't scored any goals, he is still the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League," Nagelsmann told Sport 1 after the Luxembourg triumph. "It's not his fault if his team-mates don't convert them, and the statistics don't even tell the whole story.

"Wirtz needs to get used to the league. I saw him playing with total freedom. He knows what he's capable of and how things work. He hasn't always had it easy – he'll have to work hard now too."

Wirtz named as ‘loser’ of international break

However, Nagelsmann’s support of Wirtz has not given him much leeway with the German media. Prominent newspaper BILD have delivered their assessment on Die Mannschaf’s two matches. However, they were scathing of Wirtz’s displays and named him as one of the ‘losers’ along with former Leverkusen team-mate Robert Andrich. The outlet said: “He was lacklustre in both qualifying matches (two BILD ratings of 4) and is still searching for form and scoring points.

“His stuttering start at new club Liverpool is showing signs of wear and tear; Wirtz seems to be trying hard but lacking in luck. He repeatedly dribbled himself into trouble and posed little threat to the goal.”

Will Wirtz start against Manchester United?

Liverpool recommence their 2025-26 season when they face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are aiming to arrest their run of three successive defeats against their bitter foes.

Slot will have several decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up, with Wirtz one of them. The former Cologne man was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss against Chelsea earlier this month, although he was introduced at half-time and made a difference.

Wirtz’s role could depend on Liverpool’s options in midfield. Ryan Gravenberch is nursing a minor issue he picked up for Holland, while Alexis Mac Allister has to acclimatise upon returning from America, having scored twice in Argentina’s 6-0 thrashing of Puerto Rico.