Jurgen Klopp has issued the latest on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Joe Gomez as Liverpool gun for the Premier League title and Champions League crown against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s final Premier League fixture of the season against Wolves.

The Reds can still win the title heading into the last day on Sunday as they trail Manchester City by just a point.

Liverpool must win their game against Wolves and hope that Steven Gerrard can do his former club a favour and ensure Aston Villa take points off City at the Etihad.

The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties last week to claim the FA Cup, although Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both came off with injuries.

Fabinho was absent at Wembley with a hamstring issue and all three could not feature in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Southampton.

At St Mary’s, Joe Gomez had to be withdrawn at half-time because of an ankle complaint.

With the Champions League final against Real Madrid little more than a week away, fans are understandably sweating on whether they’ll be available.

Gomez latest

Klopp has allayed fears over Gomez’s injury after undergoing a scan.

The Reds boss said: “Joey, first of all, good news. We want a further reassuring scan. At first, we thought we were lucky. It was a proper knock but nothing happened.

“I understand why everyone was a bit concerned. I was until I saw Joey’s face in the dressing room and most of us know our bodies best.

“The result of the scan is not here yet but we do not expect anything different. It’s just reassuring it’s all fine.

“If it’s fine, it’s about fine and how you can deal with pain. We’ll see today or tomorrow what he can do.”

‘Look all good’

Klopp ideally would like Salah - who is gunning for the Golden Boot and sits one ahead of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min - van Dijk and Fabinho to all feature against Wolves.

However, no risks will be taken.

He added: “The other boys look all good. What we do with them at the weekend, I have no idea. I understand the goalscoring medal with Mo and Son but there is no chance we take any risk.

“Mo does not want to take any risk, there’s no doubt about that.

“It looks good, the boys take steps.

“My preferred solution is that they could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons or at least be on the bench and bring them on or not.