Liverpool are looking to get their summer spending off the ground after a quiet window so far.

Liverpool’s summer transfer links are really starting to heat up as we enter the home stretch towards Deadline Day. The Reds have been biding their time this year and are yet to make a single signing in 2024 but all that could be about to change in these final weeks.

Richard Hughes has already teased that Liverpool could be planning to splash the cash this month, stating in a recent press conference that he predicts ‘a quiet July and a crescendo in August awaits us all’.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting targets since the window opened as they are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge. The Dutchman has arrived with a strong squad ready for him to work with, but he has been eyeing external players to bring to club to put his own mark on the team.

One of the leading stories this summer has been the back-and-forth between Liverpool and Anthony Gordon and reports continue to fan the flames and keep this transfer link burning. Last month, following the initial talks between Liverpool and Newcastle United, The Telegraph reported that Gordon had been ‘denied his dream move’ to Anfield as the Reds failed to match his asking price.

Contrasting updates have since been doing the rounds, with some suggesting the move is dead in the water, and others claiming it is still very much alive. This week alone, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool’s ‘appreciation’ of Gordon remains and they are still interested in him.

A new report from Football Insider has provided another interesting update, as the former Everton star could now ‘go on strike’ at Newcastle in order to land a ‘sensational move’ to his boyhood club before the transfer window closes.

Gordon has officially ‘had his head turned’ by the prospect of playing for the Reds, whose interest in him has been described as ‘live’, even after the failed talks with Newcastle.

The Magpies had also suggested the inclusion of Jarell Quansah in the deal, which is not something Liverpool were willing to entertain. However, they did table the idea of including Joe Gomez in a deal that would cost Newcastle £45 million, while Liverpool could sign Gordon for £75 million — effectively getting their man for £30 million plus Gomez.

Gordon is ‘very keen’ on seeing a move to Liverpool happen but Newcastle are reportedly looking to offer him a new and improved deal in order to keep him happy where he is.