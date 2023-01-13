Leandro Trossard netted a hat-trick at Anfield in October but won’t be available for Saturday’s game.

Brighton head coach Robert De Zerbi has revealed that forward Leandro Trossard will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool due to disciplinary issues.

Trossard, 28, left a training session last week without permission after being told he wouldn’t be starting in Brighton’s FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesborough, which the Seagulls went on to win comfortably.

It’s certainly good news for Liverpool. Trossard was the hat-trick hero at Anfield in October, as the two sides played out an exciting 3-3 draw in what was De Zerbi’s first game as manager following Graham Potter’s exit.

However, Zerbi revealed he will not be involved in Saturday’s game against the Reds during his press conference, but maintained that the Belgium international does have a place in the squad going forward, as long as he puts the work in.

“Leandro isn’t in the list of players for tomorrow,” said the Italian manager. “He left the session without saying anything to me. And it’s not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.

“I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100%. I don’t know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not.”

Brighton are breathing down the necks of Liverpool in regards to the Premier League table, as they sit one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in eighth place. A win on Saturady for the Seagulls will see them leapfrog them in the table.

Zerbi’s side are in fine goalscoring form, netting 14 goals in just four games against Southampton, Arsenal, Everton and Middlesborough, with their latest being the 5-1 win against the Championship side in the match Trossard sat out.