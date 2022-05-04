Jamie Carragher has sent a personal invitation to NBA icon LeBron James to join him for Liverpool's Champions League final.
The Reds booked their spot in Paris by beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals on Tuesday evening.
Jurgen Klopp's side are now preparing for a third European Cup final in five seasons - and 10th in the club's history.
They'll face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in a bid for a seventh Champions League title.
James is a minority stakeholder of Liverpool and wrote on Twitter after the win: "PARIS HERE WE COME!"
Now Carragher, who is a pundit on American broadcaster CBS Sport, wants LA Lakers star 'King James' to join him pitchside for the final.
The Anfield legend said: "Lebron, if you want to come to Paris with us and the CBS team. You can be my guest pitchside - and I want you next to us in Paris.
"Give us the support we need to win that seventh European Cup.
"Come and join us, big man."