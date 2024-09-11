Lee Carsley. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Elliott has been a standout performer for England under-21s.

Lee Carsley has suggested that Harvey Elliott is on his radar over a potential call-up to the England senior set-up.

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered two imperious performances in Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland. In the 2-0 victory over the latter, Alexander-Arnold assisted Harry Kane for the opening goal at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old was the Reds’ only representative in the Three Lions’ squad during the most recent international break. Joe Gomez was omitted despite having been part of the set-up that reached the final of Euro 2024 - although he did not feature for a single minute. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah were in the provisional squad before the tournament.

Elliott is the current captain of of England under-21s, although he was forced out of duty because of a fitness issue. The attacking midfielder has recorded eight goals and six assists in 20 games for the Young Lions and was part of the side that won the 2023 European Championships under Carsley’s tutelage.

After being handed the reins after the exit of Gareth Southgate, Carsley opted to promote several players he knows well from the under-21s including Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madeuke, who assisted Kane’s second goal as he racked up a century of caps. And Elliott, 21, could be next in line. Speaking to beIN Sports, the interim manager said: “Noni deserved a cap. The way he has trained this week, especially, and the form him and Harvey Elliott have been in for the under-21s. Hopefully, we can see a few more faces.

“The next challenge for myself and the staff is to pick the next squad, which I’m sure will be very difficult, as well.”

Alexander-Arnold largely had a frustrating England career while Southgate was manager, with the likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier preferred at right-back. But Carsley is a big admirer of the Liverpool academy product and was not surprised by his performances in England’s two games.

“Trent has had a really strong camp, a really good start to the season,” he added. “ It doesn’t surprise me how he’s played, he should be really pleased with himself.”