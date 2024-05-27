Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leeds United failed to return to the Premier League and may have to sell some of their stars.

Leeds United failed to earn an immediate promotion back to the Premier League after they suffered play-off final heartbreak.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton at Wembley - courtesy of Adam Armstrong’s 24th-minute strike - which means they are consigned to a second season in the Championship. The Elland Road club were favourites to go up at the beginning of the campaign yet they have fallen short and face another year outside of the top flight.

And Leeds’ failure to return to the Premier League means that they could face a challenging summer financially. According to financial expert Kieran Maguire, the Yorkshire outfit have a £190 million black hole in their balance sheet that must be addressed. Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Outstanding transfer fee creditors of £190m mean that Leeds will have to pay for old player acquisitions before they can spend this summer.”

Maguire has stated that he expects Leeds’ owners 49ers Enterprises to inject cash into the club and they are not at risk of breaching financial rules. But it is a precarious position for the Whites to be in. Their most recent accounts submitted for 202-23 revealed that their wage bill for playing staff was £146 million and posted an operating loss of £106 million.

As a result, Leeds may have to cut their cloth accordingly - and Liverpool could look to take advantage. There have been strong suggestions that Crysencio Summerville is on the Reds’ list of potential targets heading into the summer transfer window. The winger was the Whites’ standout player throughout 2023-24 as he plundered 21 goals and recorded 10 assists in 49 appearances. As a result, he was named the Championship Player of the Season.

Summerville came through the ranks at Feyenoord but didn’t work with Liverpool’s new head coach Arne Slot. He was sold to Leeds in 2020 - a year before Slot’s arrival in Rotterdam. Yet the 45-year-old will be well aware of his fellow Dutchman, who has been capped at under-21 level for his country.

Liverpool could be in the market for a new wide player - especially if Luis Diaz were to depart. The Colombia international has been linked with a £75 million switch to PSG while Barcelona are reported suitors. Summerville is aged 22 so very much meets the profile of player the Reds try to sign as he still has his best years ahead. The Daily Mail reports Summerville would cost in excess of £30 million.

As does Archie Gray. The midfielder enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough campaign for Leeds. Despite being 17 at the start of the season, he became an instant first-team regular and made a total of 52 outings. That resulted in him being named as the Championship Young Player of the Season.