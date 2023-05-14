Liverpool travel to Leicester City on Monday night aiming to keep the pressure on Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race for the top four

Liverpool head to Leicester City on Monday evening, aiming to make it seven Premier League wins in a row in the race for the Champions League.

The Reds remain behind Manchester United and Newcastle United but a run of six-straight victories has increased hopes they could yet play Champions League football next season.

Leicester are battling at the other end of the table, as they seek to avoid relegation with the King Power Stadium proving a tricky hunting ground for the Reds in recent seasons.

The Reds won 2-1 at Anfield at the end of December but have lost on their last two visits to Leicester.

Ricardo Pereira is set to return for the Foxes after returning to training following a hamstring injury he sustained against Bournemouth on April 8.

However, both sides have a number of players due to be sidelined for the clash, as we run through the status of every player in our gallery below.

1 . Roberto Firmino - out The forward has been out with a muscle injury since last month and is not expected to return to full training until next week

2 . Jonny Evans - doubt The centre-back was on the bench against Fulham on Monday but his involvment remains unclear

3 . Naby Keita - out Asked if the midfielder would feature, Klopp said on Friday: “Naby, no.”

4 . James Justin - out The player has been out with an Achilles tendon rupture since November