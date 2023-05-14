Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Leicester City v Liverpool injury news with 9 out, 1 doubt and 1 set to return - gallery

Liverpool travel to Leicester City on Monday night aiming to keep the pressure on Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race for the top four

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th May 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Liverpool head to Leicester City on Monday evening, aiming to make it seven Premier League wins in a row in the race for the Champions League.

The Reds remain behind Manchester United and Newcastle United but a run of six-straight victories has increased hopes they could yet play Champions League football next season.

Leicester are battling at the other end of the table, as they seek to avoid relegation with the King Power Stadium proving a tricky hunting ground for the Reds in recent seasons.

The Reds won 2-1 at Anfield at the end of December but have lost on their last two visits to Leicester.

Ricardo Pereira is set to return for the Foxes after returning to training following a hamstring injury he sustained against Bournemouth on April 8.

However, both sides have a number of players due to be sidelined for the clash, as we run through the status of every player in our gallery below.

The forward has been out with a muscle injury since last month and is not expected to return to full training until next week

1. Roberto Firmino - out

The forward has been out with a muscle injury since last month and is not expected to return to full training until next week

The centre-back was on the bench against Fulham on Monday but his involvment remains unclear

2. Jonny Evans - doubt

The centre-back was on the bench against Fulham on Monday but his involvment remains unclear

Asked if the midfielder would feature, Klopp said on Friday: “Naby, no.”

3. Naby Keita - out

Asked if the midfielder would feature, Klopp said on Friday: “Naby, no.”

The player has been out with an Achilles tendon rupture since November

4. James Justin - out

The player has been out with an Achilles tendon rupture since November

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leicester CityNewcastle UnitedManchester UnitedChampions LeaguePremier League