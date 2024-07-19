AFP via Getty Images

The defender was someone on Liverpool’s target list earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leny Yoro has explained why he has opted to complete a move to Manchester United.

The 18-year-old defender sealed a switch to Old Trafford from Lille for a whopping £52 million and signed a five-year deal. Liverpool were admirers of Yoro but were not prepared to pay such a significant fee for someone with just 46 senior appearances under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager had previously preferred a move to Real Madrid but they were not prepared to meet Lille's asking price as Yoro had just a year left on his contract.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” Yoro told the Red Devils’ website.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back. Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.

“This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish. Under Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for.”