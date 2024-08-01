Leny Yoro suffers major injury blow just weeks after joining Manchester United amid Liverpool interest
Leny Yoro has been hit by a hammer injury blow just weeks after joining Manchester United.
The centre-back moved to the Red Devils last month after Liverpool showed interest earlier this summer. However, Arne Slot's side did not pursue a transfer as they were not willing to meet Lille's price tag with Yoro having one year left on his contract.
United did feel that Yoro was worth a fee that could reach £59 million, though, as they look to improve on their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The 18-year-old helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League in 2023-24 as he made 44 appearances.
However, Yoro has suffered a fractured metatarsal during pre-season, with BBC Sport suggesting that he will miss the opening three months of the campaign. As a result, Yoro will be absent when Liverpool face United in South Carolina on Sunday (00.30 BST), as well as when they meet in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 1 September.
In addition, Rasmus Hojlund will be on the treatment table for six weeks with a hamstring issue. And in United's 3-2 win over Real Betis earlier today, Marcus Rashford limped off after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.