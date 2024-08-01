Leny Yoro of Manchester United in action during a first team training session as part of their pre-season tour of the USA at UCLA on July 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Leny Yoro, Ramsus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have all suffered injuries for Man Utd.

Leny Yoro has been hit by a hammer injury blow just weeks after joining Manchester United.

The centre-back moved to the Red Devils last month after Liverpool showed interest earlier this summer. However, Arne Slot's side did not pursue a transfer as they were not willing to meet Lille's price tag with Yoro having one year left on his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United did feel that Yoro was worth a fee that could reach £59 million, though, as they look to improve on their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The 18-year-old helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League in 2023-24 as he made 44 appearances.

However, Yoro has suffered a fractured metatarsal during pre-season, with BBC Sport suggesting that he will miss the opening three months of the campaign. As a result, Yoro will be absent when Liverpool face United in South Carolina on Sunday (00.30 BST), as well as when they meet in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 1 September.

In addition, Rasmus Hojlund will be on the treatment table for six weeks with a hamstring issue. And in United's 3-2 win over Real Betis earlier today, Marcus Rashford limped off after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.