Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike both scored for Liverpool as they beat Everton 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon

It has been claimed that Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike would not have joined the Reds this summer had he known the club would still pursue a move for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool paid an initial £69m to Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike after beating Newcastle United to the player’s signature in late July. The Frenchman has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Anfield career with a goal in the Community Shield final as well as scoring against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

On Saturday, he was back on the scoresheet as he found the net in his first Merseyside derby as the Reds beat Everton 2-1. The striker started the game, having started on the bench during the week against Atletico Madrid as Liverpool won 3-2 in their first Champions League outing of the season.

Prominent French journalist Julian Lauren stated his belief a few days ahead of the win over Everton that Ekitike would not have joined Liverpool if he knew they would retain a strong interest in Isak.

The Sweden international signed for Liverpool for a British record fee of £125m on deadline day. He has yet to play a full game after missing all of the Magpies’ pre-season.

What Julien Laurens said about Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak

"I really don’t think so [whether Ekitike would have joined Liverpool if Isak was joining]. He signed after a first approach from Liverpool to Newcastle for Isak, when they closed the door," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That was before Isak went on strike and stopped training with them. Then Liverpool reverted to Ekitike, who was on his way to Newcastle in the first place because he was supposed to be the replacement, or to play together if nobody came in for Isak."

He continued: "We knew that as soon as Isak was fit, the one to be dropped was Ekitike. It was just very clear," he said. "Can they play together? Of course they can. You could play Ekitike from the start but off the left, but that's not really his position. I'm not sure how well it's going to work.

"It was just one of Ekitike and Isak [in the team] and it was never going to be Ekitike over Isak unless Isak is not fit."

Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike comments refute that claim

Comments from both Gravenberch and Ekitike after the win over Everton have put the above claims to bed, with the Frenchman welcoming the competition for places while Gravenberch discussed the harmony within the Reds squad. Ekitike also expressed a desire to play alongside Isak - completely refuting suggestions he would not have joined if the Swede was already at Anfield.

"He's a very, very good player," Ekitike said about Isak. "I always watched him before I came here. For me, him being here is really good; I can learn and improve myself.

"There's competition, but I know we're going to play together and make a difference. I hope one day we're going to share the pitch. It's the coach's problem. For me, I just do my job, so it's really good."

Meanwhile, Gravenberch said: "We know we have a good group. We bought players as well, really good players, so we know it’s not only the starting XI, it’s the whole team. We are like a family, so we push each other.

“You see now for example, Hugo scored today and then [Alexander] Isak comes in and gives his all. I’m really happy with the squad."

Ekitike has quickly shown how important he is for Liverpool with his early goals and Slot has insisted “there is no headache at all” when it comes to team selections as the number of games Liverpool will be required to play mean both strikers will get plenty of minutes.