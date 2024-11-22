Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is back training with Arne Slot’s side.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch were left stunned by youngster Jayden Danns in Liverpool training - because of his choice of attire.

Danns is nearing a return to full fitness after spending several months sidelined with a back injury. The striker enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 season as he plundered a combined 17 goals for the Reds’ under-18s and under-21s. That saw him earn a breakthrough into the first team, making his debut off the bench in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley before firing a double in a 3-0 victory against Southampton in the FA Cup just days later.

An issue suffered in pre-season forced Danns on the treatment table for a period. But he’s now been given the green light to return to training and rubbed shoulders with Arne Slot’s squad ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday. The 18-year-old will be keen to impress the head coach and will hope to get some minutes under his belt in the coming months.

But it was Danns’ outfit that had Konate and Gravenberch talking as the Reds went out to the pitches in Kirkby. It was a wintry day at the AXA Training Centre, with a hailstorm ensuing. The majority opted to don extra layers, gloves and snoods. However, Danns braved the cold and went out in just a t-shirt and shorts.

Liverpool’s social media team captured how members of the squad reacted. Konate said: “Jayden, don’t tell me you will train like that?” before Danns replied: “I overheat. I get too hot in jumpers.”

A shocked Konate then responded: “You will train like that?! Here, take mine, take mine, take these (his gloves).” As Danns made his way outside to the pitches, an equally flabbergasted Gravenberch added: “Bro, you are crazy. Bro, he’s going outside like this?!”

Danns could make his first appearance of the season when Liverpool under-19s host their Real Madrid counterparts in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday afternoon. The young Reds are 13th in the table and are hoping to finish in the top eight to automatically qualify for the last 16 of the competition.