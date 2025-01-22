Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League at Anfield.

LOSC Lille head coach Bruno Genesio felt his side could have shown more bravery on the ball against Liverpool.

The Reds earned a seventh victory in as many Champions League games this season as they earned a 2-1 triumph over the French side at Anfield. The first half was largely cagey, with Liverpool dominating the ball but struggling for clear openings before Mo Salah broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Lille were given a mountain to climb when they had Aissa Mandi sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 59th minute. Yet despite their numerical disadvantage, they levelled three minutes later through prolific striker Jonathan David.

But the Ligue 1 visitors were behind again on 67 minutes, with Harvey Elliott’s shot finding the back of the net via a deflection. Liverpool’s triumph has ensured they’re into te last 16 of the Champions League and will finish in the top two. What’s more, they ended Lille’s 21-match unbeaten run which contained wins over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Genesio had few complains about Les Dogues’ defeat but reckons his players were ‘timid’ in the first period. Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “When you lose you are always frustrated but it is a mix of pride as well. In the second half, we were one man down, it was something I was very pleased with and gives me reason to belief we are capable of doing lots of good things, including in this competition. But, for sure, frustrated the way we conceded the second goal.

“I feel a bit sorry about the fact that... well we were good and disciplined in the first half but, by the same token, we were a little bit timid, I think. We weren't really that keen to go on the attack, perhaps we should have used the ball a bit better when we did have it. We didn't play and move quickly enough, didn't get enough overloads. In the second half, we tried to be a bit more ambitious and move the ball quickly. We did equalise but didn't make a good job of defending the second goal.

“We played our game, pressed pretty high up.The real problem we had was we lost the ball in midfield quite a lot. We went a bit wide too often, we should have gone more through the middle. We know they are quick on the transition, not least of all Mohamed Salah and the first goal, they got us off balance, particularly on the ball. We have a few regrets but shows the gap between us and one of the top, top teams. Overall, we did pretty well but I regret we were a little bit timid in attack in the first half.”

Liverpool not only top the Champions League table but sit six points clear at the Premier League summit. Genesio believes there is a reason why the Reds are dominating in England and Europe. He added: “There is a reason why Liverpool are top of both leagues. No-one should be surprised by the way they played. They have highly-talented players, are extremely fast - particularly up front - and in modern football, that is important. They are able to put you under pressure, win the ball back quickly, are very good one-on-one in duels and that’s where we saw the difference in terms of the impact in their duels and their speed.”