Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Linda Pizzuti sends five-word Liverpool message after Premier League season finale

The wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry has sent her gratitude to the departing Liverpool duo.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 29th May 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:15 BST

Linda Pizzuti has sent her appreciation to Roberto Firmino and James Milner as they prepare to leave Liverpool.

Firmino and Milner made their final Reds outings ahead of their respective departures. The pair started the thrilling 4-4 draw against Southampton on the 2022-23 Premier League season finale. Firmino bagged one last goal for the club while Milner captained Jurgen Klopp's side at St Mary's.

The pair both joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and have been at the fulcrum of the success delivered during Klopp's time as manager. They've helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Most Popular

Firmino and Milner have etched themselves into Anfield folklore. And Pizzuti, the wife of Reds principal owner John Henry and a partner of Fenway Sports Group, thanked the duo for their services. Posting on Instagram, she said: “Thank you Bobbie and James."

Milner, 37, is set to continue his career in the Premier League. A move to Brighton & Hove Albion has been widely touted.

Firmino, meanwhile, is said to have several options. The striker, 31, has been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On his final Liverpool appearance, Milner told the club website: “Last time you played for Liverpool, so it’s obviously a big deal. Last time in front of the fans and the reception we got was incredible. It has been incredible from day one since I’ve been at the club.

“Obviously it was emotional saying bye to the guys and the staff, the amount of work they put in with us and the times we’ve shared together, it’s been special to be part of it. Obviously putting on the Liverpool shirt for the last time is going to be a big deal. It has been an honour to wear the shirt and hopefully I’ve contributed as much as I can since I’ve been here. I’ll have great memories of this place.”

Related topics:James MilnerPremier LeagueJurgen KloppChampions League