The wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry has sent her gratitude to the departing Liverpool duo.

Linda Pizzuti has sent her appreciation to Roberto Firmino and James Milner as they prepare to leave Liverpool.

Firmino and Milner made their final Reds outings ahead of their respective departures. The pair started the thrilling 4-4 draw against Southampton on the 2022-23 Premier League season finale. Firmino bagged one last goal for the club while Milner captained Jurgen Klopp's side at St Mary's.

The pair both joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and have been at the fulcrum of the success delivered during Klopp's time as manager. They've helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Firmino and Milner have etched themselves into Anfield folklore. And Pizzuti, the wife of Reds principal owner John Henry and a partner of Fenway Sports Group, thanked the duo for their services. Posting on Instagram, she said: “Thank you Bobbie and James."

Milner, 37, is set to continue his career in the Premier League. A move to Brighton & Hove Albion has been widely touted.

Firmino, meanwhile, is said to have several options. The striker, 31, has been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On his final Liverpool appearance, Milner told the club website: “Last time you played for Liverpool, so it’s obviously a big deal. Last time in front of the fans and the reception we got was incredible. It has been incredible from day one since I’ve been at the club.