Liverpool have some injury concerns ahead of their trip to Brentford on Saturday afternoon

Liverpool will aim to keep their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League in tact this weekend as they face a tricky away fixture at Brentford on Saturday. The Bees have lost just one home game all season, which came in the shape of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Thomas Frank’s side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in midweek, as they netted their equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time. Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest while the Gunners came from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. The Reds do have a game in hand, however, and remain in a strong position to win their 20th league title.

Brentford will provide a stern test for a Liverpool side who have lost their last two games and Arne Slot could travel to West London a few players light after some new injury concerns emerged from the AXA Training Centre.

Jota and Diaz injury latest

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s equaliser against Forest on Tuesday night but Reds boss Arne Slot admits he is unsure if the forward will be fit on Saturday. Providing an update, he said: "There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn't on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is. So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.

"He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday. We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow."

Luis Diaz also missed training on Thursday but is not expected to be ruled out this weekend. Slot added: "I assume he is [fine]. Yesterday he was not allowed [to train] because he had a bit of a sore throat, but I assume he be training with us today. I still have to hear this, but we are expecting him to train with us today."

Gomez to miss a fifth game

One player who will definitely be absent for Liverpool this weekend is Joe Gomez as his injury is now set to be keep him out for at least five games in total. The defender picked up a hamstring problem in the 5-0 win over West Ham United at the end of December and has missed all four of the Reds’ games so far in 2025. In an update earlier this week, Slot said: “[Gomez is] quite far, he’s definitely not training with the team yet.”

No timescale has been put on Gomez’s return with Slot saying in early January he was “out for a few weeks”. His injury leaves Liverpool with just three fit senior centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are the Dutchman’s preferred pairing with Jarrell Quansah also an option. After their draw with Forest in midweek, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher urged his old club to recruit a new centre-back.