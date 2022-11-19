“Lively” Liverpool youngster linked with Premier League loan switch

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak could join a Premier League club on loan in January

Liverpool’s teenage sensation Ben Doak could be in line to join Nottingham Forest on loan in January. The newly-promoted side sent scouts to monitor Doak during Scotland’s U21s clash with Iceland this week, according to BBC Scotland (via Nottingham Post).

The 17-year-old spent his youth career in Scotland and made his senior debut for Celtic in January, before being snapped up by Liverpool for around £600,000 compensation only two months later. Doak has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents after making his way up through the Reds’ ranks, making three appearances for the U21 side. He is no stranger to overperforming in his age group, having made his debut for Scotland’s U21 side aged only 16 - scoring after only seven minutes and becoming the youngest ever goalscorer for the youth side.

Doak’s performances earned him his first appearance for the first team earlier this month when he was named on the bench for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby County and was brought onto replace Fabio Carvalho halfway through the second half. The Scot’s cameo at Anfield led to plenty of praise by Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds boss praising him as a “lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler”.