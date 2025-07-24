AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been spending a lot of money this summer, but how much have the made and could still bring in?

Liverpool are already well on course for one of their best ever transfer windows with every signing universally approved and every sale justified and understood.

It is a rare nirvana for a football club to find themselves in, and even the gloss of being Premier League champions can’t be found guilty of masking the current feel good factor about how the squad is taking shape. How the club, fans, players and city united around the tragic death of Diogo Jota only further cemented this cohesion.

The recruitment team has worked hard and smart to secure Arne Slot’s top targets with a clear plan of signing players who can make an immediate difference and add fresh legs as well as having one eye on the future. The philosophy is clear with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Starting with a transfer budget of around £200m, Liverpool were always going to have to sell to fund other signings and to fend off the spectre of PSR. There were also always going to be players who wanted reassurances of playing time or whose contracts meant that it is the summer when they are either extended or transferred to another club.

How much money have Liverpool made from transfers so far?

Caoimhin Kelleher did little wrong in a Liverpool shirt, however, at 26-years old he was well within his rights to want to be a No.1 in his own right and an £18m move to Brentford was a good deal all round.

In a similar vein, Jarell Quansah played 25 times for Liverpool last season but needs to be playing more regularly if he is to hold down a spot in the England national team. A £35m fee is enough to almost cover his potential replacement (and upgrade) in Marc Guehi with Richard Hughes pulling off a masterstroke in getting a buy-back clause inserted in the deal.

Nat Phillips was always an honest player for Liverpool, even if his ability was never going to be enough for him to become a mainstay in the starting XI. The 28-year old gave everything for the club before moving to West Brom for around £2.5m. Not a huge deal, but every little penny helps.

The other noticeable departure has been that of Trent Alexander-Arnold who, despite agreeing to a Bosman transfer to Real Madrid, left before the end of his Liverpool contract so that he could join his new club in time for the Club World Cup, bringing in around £10m in the process.

Who could be next for Liverpool to sell?

Who will be next to leave could be interesting and after the imminent arrival of Hugo Ekitike for £78m, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Darwin Nunez pack his bags and leave Anfield. Nunez looked certain to move to Napoli, but they have since looked elsewhere with teams from the Saudi Pro league now circling to make a big money offer.

Liverpool will be looking for as close to what they paid for Ekitike as possible and in the region of £60m with bids of £50m already being knocked back.

After starring for England Under-21s in the European Championships in the summer, Harvey Elliott would have been on cloud nine as the player of the tournament only to see Wirtz arrive and reduce his chances of game time by even more minutes. If his £40m valuation is met, probably with a clause or two, Liverpool won’t stand in his way. Selling just those two players could result in £100m in sales and that is before the likes of Ben Doak and one of Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas are moved on with Milos Kerkez arriving at left-back.