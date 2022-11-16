Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in the January transfer window from Porto.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the Spanish giants tried to hijack Liverpool’s deal for Luis Diaz - but it proved futile.

Diaz has proved a revelation since joining the Reds from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5 million in the January transfer window. In total, the Colombia international has scored 10 goals and recorded six assists, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, finish second in the Premeir League and finish runners-up in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved swiftly for Diaz after learning that Tottenham Hotspur were plotting a swoop. And now Laporta has admitted that Barcelona tried to prise the winger to the Nou Camp - but Diaz had his heart set on Anfield.

Via english.stadiumastro.com, Laporta said at a press conference: “At that time we had just landed at the club and Liverpool beat us to it, but we were considering bringing [Diaz] in.

"But we were in an economic situation that we had to resolve and reverse. Liverpool were ahead of us.

"He's a great player who has a great sense of belonging to Liverpool and I'm not going to talk about it anymore, but we were interested at the time.

Advertisement