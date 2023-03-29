Liverpool predicted line-up vs Man City in the Premier League.

The international break has now come to a close - meaning that all eyes now turn back to the Premier League season.

The Liverpool squad will now reassemble back at the AXA Training Centre in the coming days as the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson return after representing their respective nations.

The Reds have 12 games remaining to secure a top-four spot - and Jurgen Klopp knows it’s going to be tall order. Liverpool currently sit seven points outside of the Champions League places but do have two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp has labelled his side’s next three games as season-defining - and they couldn’t be much more difficult.

First is a trip to champions Manchester City on Saturday before facing Chelsea and leaders Arsenal.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium will be the Reds’ first fixture in two-and-a-half weeks after they crashed out of the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

Liverpool have some injury doubts, with Darwin Nunez suffering a cut ankle before the international break while Luis Diaz is due to return to full training this week.

Klopp will provide a Reds squad update at his pre-match press conference later this week. But ahead of that, here’s an early prediction of how Liverpool will line-up.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The No.1 strangely wasn’t called into the Brazil squad but that could prove Liverpool’s advantage. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Another who did not go away on international duty with England. A rest may see Alexander-Arnold bounce back to form. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibou Konate Helped France earn two wins without conceding a goal. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Come in for some criticism during the international break with Holland and will be determined to prove Marco can Basten and Ruud Gullit wrong. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images