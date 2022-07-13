As each day ticks over, the closer football fans get to the return of the English football season of 2022/23.
With the summer transfer window hotting up with huge names such as Erling Haaland, Kalidou Koulibaly and many more making the switch to the UK, the upcoming Premier League season has all the potential to be the most exciting yet.
Liverpool have not shied away from making money moves either, breaking their transfer record whilst bringing in some promising young talent.
Though as the curtain is set to be brought down, clubs have had to officially release their squad numbers - and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have done just that.
So here is everything you need to know about Liverpool FC’s official squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season.
When does Liverpool’s 2022/2023 season start?
After the Reds conclude their pre-season preparations - which so far has involved a disappointing defeat to Manchester United in Thailand - soon after their first competitive game of the new season comes around.
Liverpool will return to action with the chance to win a trophy, as the reigning FA Cup champions face off against last season’s Premier League winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.
Hosted at Leicester’s King Power Stadium, the game is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm on Saturday, 30 July 2022.
Who have Liverpool signed so far in the summer transfer window?
Premier League clubs have been awfully busy so far in the transfer market, including Liverpool who have undergone promising signings and saddening departures.
Jurgen Klopp has already bid farewell to club icons such as Divock Origi and Sadio Mane, all whilst shipping Takumi Minamino over to Monaco on a permanent deal.
Neco Williams recently made the £17 million switch to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and Marko Gruijic has made his stay in Portugal permanent.
In regards to incomings, the Merseyside Reds have shelled out a total package of £85 million to break their club transfer record in order to acquire the services of promising Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
Club officials have also been building for the future too, bringing young starlets such as Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho and Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay into the fold.
What numbers will the new signings wear in the 2022/23 season?
Big money signing Nunez has been given the number 27, whilst Calvin Ramsay will wear a number 22 shirt.
Promising Portugeseman Fabio Carvlaho will wear the number 28.
What is the full list of Liverpool squad numbers for the season?
The following is the full list of Liverpool FC’s squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season:
- 1 - Alisson Becker
- 3 - Fabinho
- 4 - Virgil van Dijk
- 5 - Ibrahima Konate
- 6 - Thiago Alcantara
- 7 - James Milner
- 8 - Naby Keita
- 9 - Roberto Firmino
- 11 - Mohamed Salah
- 12 - Joe Gomez
- 13 - Adrian (GK)
- 14 - Jordan Henderson
- 15 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17 - Curtis Jones
- 19 - Harvey Elliott
- 20 - Diogo Jota
- 21 - Kostas Tsimikas
- 22 - Calvin Ramsay
- 23 - Luis Diaz
- 24 - Ben Davies
- 26 - Andy Robertson
- 27 - Darwin Nunez
- 28 - Fabio Carvalho
- 32 - Joel Matip
- 46 - Rhys Williams
- 47 - Nat Phillips
- 49 - Kaide Gordon
- 52 - Isaac Mabaya
- 54 - Liam Hughes (GK)
- 62 - Caoimhin Kelleher (GK)
- 63 - Owen Beck
- 66 - Trent Alexander-Arnold
- 76 - Neco Williams
- 77 - James Norris
- 78 - Jarell Quansah
- 80 - Tyler Morton
- 82 - Max Woltman
- 86 - Harvey Blair
- 94 - Melkamu Frauendorf
- 95 - Harvey Davies
What numbers are spare for any future signings?
The following numbers are currently vacant and could be given to any future signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side:
- 2
- 10
- 16
- 18
- 25
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 33
Please note that shirt numbers are still subject to change in pre-season.