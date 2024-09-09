Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could face a battle to keep hold of the academy graduate.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘refused’ to extend his contract at Anfield so far amid strong links to Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Paisley Gates). The academy graduate continues to mull over his future on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old’s situation remains up in the air with his deal up in June. The Reds risk losing him for free in June 2025 as things stand.

Liverpool have a decision to make regarding the player if they aren’t able to agree terms over an extension. January may be the only opportunity they get to pick up a transfer fee for his services.

Speaking back in July, the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes said: “Contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about. These are private matters between club and players. The only concern I have, that Arne (Slot) has, about those situations and everyone else in the squad is that there is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season – and we are absolutely convinced that is the case.”

Alexander-Arnold has been on the books at Liverpool for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy. He was a regular at various different youth levels as a youngster before breaking into the first-team picture. The Liverpudlian has made 313 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 19 goals. He has played in all fixtures of the new Premier League season under Arne Slot.

He caught the eye playing for England in their most recent friendly against Republic of Ireland. Gary Lineker said on his Stick to Football podcast: “I think it's great to see Trent in the side. Some of his passes were superb, particularly the one that he hit for Anthony Gordon that led to the first goal. I mean, what a pass that was. And it just strikes me. I just think, how can this guy not be in the team somewhere? He's so good.

“But I think it’s that thing, all we've ever focused on is Trent's weaknesses when it comes to England. Defensively, oh, he might make a mistake, but he might make one mistake, while giving you two or three opportunities to score, because he's so brilliant with the ball at his feet.”

Losing Alexander-Arnold would be a massive blow for Liverpool if he did eventually leave. He has won the league title, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League during his time there so far.

Real Madrid could see him as someone to bolster their ranks as they look to continue their dominance under Carlos Ancelotti. The chance to play alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior may be something that appeals to the player. In the meantime, Liverpool will be eager to keep their impressive start to the campaign going. Slot’s side are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going.