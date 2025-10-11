Liverpool ace provides assist for stunning goal as key Reds man blanks in damaging defeat with star 'visibly' struggling | Getty Images

Several Liverpool players were in action for their countries on Friday night

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike made his first start for France on Friday night and was on hand to provide an assist for a stunning Kylian Mbappe goal in a 3-0 win over Azerbaijan.

With the game in first-half stoppage time, Mbappe took off on a driving run at the deep-lying defence. He weaved through a few players but a loose touch put the ball away from him, Ekitike was there to gently knock the ball back to the Real Madrid ace who continued his run to fire into the bottom corner.

Ekitike was making his third senior appearance for France but Friday’s game was the first time he had been in the starting XI for his country. The win put France comfortably at the top of their World Cup qualifying group as they now have nine points from three games and are five points above second place with another three games to go.

Alexander Isak blanks on a tough night for Sweden

Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying, it was a tough night for Alexander Isak and Sweden as they lost 2-0 at home to Switzerland. Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring midway through the second half before Johan Manzambi sealed the win with a 94th minute goal.

The result leaves Sweden bottom of their qualifying group with just one point from three games. It proved a hugely damaging defeat as Sweden are already eight points behind group leaders Switzerland. If they want to reach the World Cup next summer, it will likely need to be through the play-offs. Isak put the ball on a plate for Lucas Bergvall to score but the Tottenham midfielder missed from six yards.

Isak himself struck the post on a frustrating night.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres lined up alongside Isak but the hosts failed to register a shot on target. Sports Dunia gave Isak a 6/10 for his performance and wrote: “A deeply frustrating night for the captain. He was starved of service and looked isolated for most of the game. His only notable contribution was a shot that struck the woodwork. From our perspective, he looked visibly annoyed with the lack of support around him.”

Florian Wirtz struggles as Germany beat Luxembourg

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz played the full game as Germany defeated 10-man Luxembourg 4-0 to remain top of their World Cup qualifying group. They are level on points with Northern Ireland but have better goal difference.

Wirtz did not have a direct impact on any of Germany’s goals but should have had at least one assist to his name as he played in Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade only for the tall forward to miss a glaring chance.

Buli News gave Wirtz a 7/10 for his performance but admitted the player looked short of confidence. They wrote: “Germany's player of the year visibly struggled with his confidence in the beginning of the game; Wirtz appeared visibly cautious in many dribbles at first, but he managed to turn it around after Germany's second goal.

“Should've gotten an assist, but Woltemade couldn't finish Germany's counter attack in the 33rd minute. Side note: another great freekick from him, this time against the woodwork.”