Liverpool are back in Champions League action this week

Liverpool head to Spain to take on Girona away in their latest Champions League outing on Wednesday. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table after Arne Slot’s impressive start to life in the dugout at Anfield.

They saw their game against Everton at Goodison Park postponed over the weekend due to the poor weather conditions. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Liverpool ace open to Spain switch

Liverpool midfielder Alexis MacAllister has said he would ‘like’ to play in Spain one day. In an interview with Spanish news outlet AS (via Sport Witness), he has said: “Yes, why not? It is a country that I really like, and I have visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and culture it is very similar to Argentina. Without a doubt, I would like to play in Spain one day. But today I am very comfortable at Liverpool.”

In terms of the different between Jurgen Klopp and Slot, he said: “We came from a long process with Jürgen, where the main ideas were already established. Basically, Arne Slot hasn’t come to change everything, but to add his methodology to what we have already been working on. The biggest difference is patience when we have the ball. Now we have the ball more.”

MacAllister, who is 25-years-old, has been with the Reds since joining them for £35 from Brighton and Hove Albion back in June 2023 on a five-year deal. He has since made 67 appearances in all competitions, 21 of which have come in this campaign, and he has scored nine goals.

Prior to his move to Merseyside, the Argentina international spent four years at fellow top flight outfit Brighton and Hove Albion and was a hit during his days in Sussex. He fired 20 goals in 112 games for the Seagulls before his transfer up north and he hasn’t looked back since.

Winger enjoying EFL life

Liverpool gave Ben Doak the green light to link up with Middlesbrough in the last transfer window on loan to get some experience under his belt. The 19-year-old has since caught the eye in the Championship under the guidance of former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro are sat in the play-offs as they eye promotion and the youngster has said, as per a report by The Northern Echo: “Yeah, without a doubt (it was the right move). I think we play some of the best football in the league and I think a lot of that comes down the right-hand side. I think it suits me really well, and I’ve got a great group of lads around me - a lot of talented footballers.”

Asked whether his footballing style is like playing in a school playground, he said on Sky Sports: “I don’t really see it as trying to make it a playground, I think it’s just what I’ve been good at since I was young. I just play to my strengths and, hopefully, I play well while doing that.”