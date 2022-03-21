Liverpool ace to ‘demand’ summer exit while defender’s asking price ‘revealed’

Liverpool are facing a number of departures this summer.

The Reds are currently battling to keep star man Mohamed Salah at the club beyond the end of the season, with a new deal yet to be agreed upon.

Liverpool fans will be solely focused on the potential of them losing one of the best players in the world, however there are another duo that could be set to depart after a combined total of over 20 years at Anfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neco Williams’ price-tag revealed

Neco Williams has impressed while on loan with Fulham since January and Football Insider have revealed that both parties are keen on making the move permanent in the summer.

However, the Cottagers will only look to secure a deal for Williams if they are to win promotion, with the London club currently sat eight points clear at the top of the Championship.

The report also claims that Liverpool have placed a £12 million price tag on the defender’s head, with Williams under contract until 2025.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams came through the Reds’ academy.

However, the Wales international struggled to retain a place in the starting line-up on Merseyside and won’t want to play second fiddle to Alexander-Arnold.

If Williams does leave the club permanently then Liverpool will lack much depth in the right-back spot, with Joe Gomez also recently linked with a move away.

Divock Origi wants out

Divock Origi has been rumoured to be departing Anfield for a while now and could be set to finally move on from the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, the striker will tell Liverpool he wants to quit at the end of the season as he slips further down the pecking order.

The arrival of Luis Diaz in January has seen Origi’s game time decrease, starting only five matches this season - none of which have come in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Origi has already made his mind up as he searches for more first team action and Liverpool are expected to give him the green light to leave after six years on Merseyside.

It’s unclear how much they will want for the Belgian, however his contract doesn’t expire for another two years.