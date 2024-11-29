Liverpool ace would be 'dream' summer transfer amid contract update

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend

Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League last time out at Anfield after goals by Alex MacAllister and Cody Gakpo. The Reds will be in confident mood now as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side have lost only once in the league this season and are top of the table. They won 3-2 away at Southampton last Sunday and here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Attacker latest

Liverpool star Mo Salah would be the ‘dream’ signing for teams in the Saudi Pro League in the next campaign, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The Egypt international is facing an uncertain long-term future on Merseyside and his deal is up at the end of this term in June 2025.

He said last week: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in. I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

The Reds risk losing him for free if they don’t agree an extension in the meantime which would be a big blow. He was on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia in the last transfer window but ended up staying put beyond the deadline. Al-Ittihad were interested, as per Reuters, but nothing materialised on that front in the end.

Slot’s comments in his post-match interview after their victory at Southampton seemed to highlight to Liverpool’s hierarchy how important Salah is to his team. He said: "We always know we can trust him when things are difficult for us. After we went 2-1 down I didn't really feel that that was the moment we would score. It was a fantastic pass from Ryan Gravenberch, but the timing of the run and the finish was special. That really helped us back in the game, and we needed that goal to play the last 25 minutes that we played, because for me then it was only a matter of time until we scored."

Defender contract update

Liverpool are ‘trying’ to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, according to The Athletic’s David Orstein, but haven’t been able to strike an agreement yet amid interest from Real Madrid. The report reads: “Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, but so far there is no agreement in place. There is strong interest from Spain — Real Madrid’s interest is well documented — and other countries. From January, he can agree a pre-contract with clubs abroad. Liverpool would like to keep hold of him, but this is an ongoing live situation that will need to be decided in 2025 or sooner. There’s no clear picture of the outcome right now.”