Liverpool ace's future update emerges amid 'interest' in Premier League striker

Liverpool face an away trip to Newcastle United on Wednesday night as they look to keep their momentum going. They are top of the Premier League table after their impressive start to the season under Arne Slot.

The Reds beat Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield in their last game. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Salah update

PSG have ‘not’ held talks with Mo Salah over a potential future move, according to Sky Sports. He scored Liverpool’s second goal against City last weekend from the penalty spot.

The Egypt international is facing an uncertain long-term future on Merseyside and his deal is up at the end of this term in June 2025. He said late last month: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in. I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

The Reds risk losing him for free if they don’t agree an extension in the meantime which would be a big blow. His immediate focus will be on helping Slot’s side win the title in this campaign.

Attacker eyed

AFC Bournemouth ‘plan’ to accept offers for Antoine Semenyo with Liverpool showing ‘interest’, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Cherries since joining them in 2022.

He has played 59 games for the Dorset outfit altogether and has scored 13 goals, four of which have come in this campaign. Prior to his move to his current club, he caught the eye playing in the Championship for Bristol City and he has adapted well to the step up a division.

Reflecting on his move to Bournemouth in an interview last year, he said: “It definitely wasn't [an easy situation to come into] but I was ready to take on that challenge. When I first joined it was hard to get used to the pace of the games. That was definitely tough.

"I knew that every point was vital, so I tried to do whatever I could for the team, whether that was coming on for five or 10 minutes here and there. It was a tough period but I'm happy to say I rode the wave.

"You learn from those experiences and it's helped build my character. I knew I had to grow. It's taken me a bit of time but I've done that. The thing for me is hard work. I know I've got ability and raw talent so I just want to showcase to everyone what I can do."