Liverpool are heavily connected with Crystal Palace as they look to further strengthen their ranks.

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Crystal Palace after failing to sign Marc Guehi over the summer.

The Reds had a deal agreed to bring the centre-back to Anfield on Deadline Day but an 11th hour U-turn from their Premier League rivals saw the deal collapse.

Oliver Glasner made it clear to the Palace board that he was not happy with the late agreement to sell Guehi. As their captain and one of their most important players, the Eagles struggled to find a suitable replacement, and there are also doubts they will consider selling in January too.

Another major decision Crystal Palace have made ahead of the new year concerns popular target Adam Wharton. Liverpool are one of the clubs showing interest in the midfielder but he is another highly valued member of Glasner’s team.

Liverpool will need to pay ‘huge fee’ for Adam Wharton

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Palace are ‘extremely reluctant’ to sell Wharton. Amid the growing interest ahead of the January window, the Eagles will ‘demand a huge fee’ before they consider letting the 21-year-old leave Selhurst Park.

His current contract runs until 2029, so the club are under no pressure to cash in as things stand.

“It’ll be highly unlikely that Palace would entertain any offers for Wharton in January. He’s a top player, so if he does become available it won’t just be Liverpool in the market for him, it’ll be most of the big clubs in the Premier League and top European clubs,” O’Rourke explained.

“We know how difficult Palace are to deal with, Liverpool found that out when they tried to sign Marc Guehi before Palace pulled the plug on that deal.

“They don’t want to lose Wharton, especially not in January because he would be a very difficult player for them to replace, so they’ll be doing everything they can to keep hold of him. We know January is a difficult window to do big deals as well, so I don’t see anything happening in January.”

Liverpool may also struggle to sign Marc Guehi

It isn’t just Wharton who is being guarded, either. Despite agreeing a £35 million fee with Liverpool to sell Guehi earlier this month, Crystal Palace are now reportedly looking for more money.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes the centre-back could still be sold in January but it could require a fee in the region of £40-50 million.

The Eagles have done a rapid 180 on Liverpool, going from Steve Parish actively seeking out the Reds in attempt to snag a cash deal for Guehi, to pulling the plug and then upping their asking price.

This update on Palace will likely see Liverpool double down on their decision to wait out the England international’s contract. It was reported earlier this month that the Reds do not plan to place a new bid for the Palace captain, and will instead wait to sign him for free in the summer.

