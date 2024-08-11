Liverpool add free agent to 'wanted list' as Arne Slot eyes additions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League season

Liverpool are busy gearing up for the upcoming 2024/25 season. It is a new era at Anfield under the guidance of Arne Slot.

First up for the Reds is an away trip to newly promoted Ipswich Town next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Free agent on radar

Liverpool have added Adrien Rabiot to their ‘wanted list’ as they aim to bolster their ranks, as per a report by The Mirror. The Reds are keen to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer this summer in a move that would free Marseille target Wataru Endo to head out the exit door.

The France international, who is 29-years-old, is weighing up his options following the end of his contract at Juventus. The former PSG man made 212 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants and scored 22 goals, five of which came in the last campaign.

Slot could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to his options in the middle of the park. The fact he is left-footed also means he would give them a different dimension.

Attacker exit

Liverpool attacker Lewis Koumas has left on loan for Stoke City. He has been given the green light to link up with the Potters on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Koumas, 18, joined the Reds back in 2016 from Tranmere Rovers and the Chester-born man has since risen up through the academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Merseyside outfit at various different youth levels.

The teenager has penned a new long-term deal before heading off the Bet365 Stadium and will hope to boost his development in Staffordshire. Stoke’s Sporting Director Jonathan Walters has said: “In Lewis, we are signing a player of huge potential and I’m excited to see what the 24/25 season has in store for him in a Stoke City shirt.

“We are thankful to Liverpool for entrusting us with one of their brightest prospects ahead of other interested clubs. I know he’ll be warmly welcomed into the Stoke City family and will get all the support he needs – from staff, teammates and fans alike – to be successful with the Club.”

Koumas has played once for Liverpool’s first-team so far and scored against Southampton in the FA Cup. He has also made two caps for the Wales national team despite his tender age.

His father, Jason Koumas, was also a footballer. He had spells with the likes of Tranmere, West Brom, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, having also started out at Anfield.