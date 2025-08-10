Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season

Liverpool have been busy on the recruitment front so far this summer. They have brought in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, among others. The Reds have the chance to sign some more players before the end of the transfer window.

They also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door as well if needed before the deadline on Monday 1st September. The Merseyside giants stormed to the Premier League title last season. They will be hoping to do the same again in the upcoming 2025/26 campaign under the guidance of Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s record sales

Liverpool have sold more home and away shirts than ever before, according to their official club website. They penned a record 10-year deal with Adidas. Their new kits are proving to be very popular and are flying off the shelves.

The Merseyside outfit have seen sales rise by a whopping 700 per cent on last year’s. They have received orders from over 150 countries. Their launch video also received 40 million views.

The Athletic have recently shared this insight: “The Adidas deal will certainly be more profitable for them than the Nike one. Figures remain confidential, and it will be partly linked to sales and team performance, but the yearly windfall will be a lot more than the figure of £60million per year which had previously been mooted.”

Liverpool start the new season on 15th August with a home clash against AFC Bournemouth. They will be looking to begin with a win in front of their supporters. They then face Newcastle United away on 25th August in what could potentially be a tricky away test.

Liverpool kit deal is a stroke of genius

Liverpool’s 10 year deal with Adidas is a genius partnership that appears to be a very profitable one. The speedy sales will be helping boost the finances of the club and that will help them stay on the right side of the PSR rules moving forward. It will also aid Slot’s transfer kitty.

The Reds are already a global brand and even more people across the world will be wearing their shirts nowadays. Signing top quality stars like Wirtz will have further boosted interest in their apparel. They remain keen on Alexander Isak from Newcastle but it remains to be seen at this stage whether they can get him through the door.

After striking their Adidas deal, chief commercial officer Ben Latty said: "This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas. Since announcing the partnership in March, there's been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come."

Adidas’ general manager Sam Handy added: "The return of adidas to Liverpool FC is a momentous occasion for us. Seeing our iconic three stripes adorning Liverpool FC kits again is something we're incredibly proud of. The home jersey is a true representation of the Liverpool DNA – classy and understated – while the away jersey pays homage to the club's rich history. I speak on behalf of everyone at adidas when I say this is just the start of an incredible journey and we're extremely excited for what's to come."