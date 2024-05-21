Liverpool advertise new job to join Arne Slot's backroom staff and work with sporting director Richard Hughes
Liverpool have opened applications for a coach to join Arne Slot’s backroom team.
Slot’s arrival as the Reds’ new boss has now been confirmed. The Dutchman succeeds Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, having spent the past three years at the Feyenoord helm.
A swathe of Klopp’s close team also left with him after the German stepped down after serving as manager for almost nine years. Assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz left their respective roles along with elite development coach Vitor Matos and goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.
Slot is expected to bring with him his Feyenoord right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff, as well as head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen. But Liverpool will still need to bolster their staff further to ensure every painstaking detail is covered and they are challenging for major trophies.
As a result, Liverpool have placed an advertisement on several websites - including LinkedIn, Indeed and Jobs In Football, for a first-team set-piece coach. The job description says that the candidate ‘will be a tactical specialist responsible for maximising the team's performance in all set-piece situations thorough analysis, meticulous planning, and the ability to expertly coach both offensive and defensive set-piece strategies’.
Any applicants must hold a UEFA A Licence (or equivalent) and have a ‘proven track record of success in set-piece design within elite football in a first-team environment’. It also says that the successful candidate will provide ‘key metrics’ to incoming sporting director Richard Hughes for use in board and strategy meetings.
