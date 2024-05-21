A general view of Liverpool's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot has officially taken charge of Liverpool.

Liverpool have opened applications for a coach to join Arne Slot’s backroom team.

Slot’s arrival as the Reds’ new boss has now been confirmed. The Dutchman succeeds Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, having spent the past three years at the Feyenoord helm.

A swathe of Klopp’s close team also left with him after the German stepped down after serving as manager for almost nine years. Assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz left their respective roles along with elite development coach Vitor Matos and goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

Slot is expected to bring with him his Feyenoord right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff, as well as head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen. But Liverpool will still need to bolster their staff further to ensure every painstaking detail is covered and they are challenging for major trophies.

As a result, Liverpool have placed an advertisement on several websites - including LinkedIn, Indeed and Jobs In Football, for a first-team set-piece coach. The job description says that the candidate ‘will be a tactical specialist responsible for maximising the team's performance in all set-piece situations thorough analysis, meticulous planning, and the ability to expertly coach both offensive and defensive set-piece strategies’.