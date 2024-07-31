Liverpool will discover their group stage opponents on Thursday | AFP via Getty Images

The Champions League will introduce a new format this season along with a new method for the draw.

Liverpool will return to compete amongst Europe’s most elite this season after finishing third in the Premier League. The Reds had been locked in a title challenge with both Manchester City and Arsenal, and even had a strong lead at the top of the table before a period of disappointing results unravelled their advantage.

However, their third-place finish was a vast improvement from finishing fifth in the 2022/23 campaign. Liverpool will now upgrade the Europa League to the Champions League and UEFA have revealed how the Reds’ upcoming opponents will be decided.

Europe’s most prestigious tournament has changed from its previous system of four teams playing across eight groups in a double round-robin system. This season, the format has been revamped to represent a league structure, which will see clubs play eight different opponents once, rather than the same three opponents twice.

The eight opponents will be decided through seeding the clubs into four pots, based on club coefficient at the start of the campaign. Liverpool are in Pot 1 and will face two teams from each of the four pots, but they cannot be drawn against other English sides during the league phase.

The teams will be drawn with physical balls but automated computer software will then assign eight opponents at random, who will be instantly revealed on screen. This new software is said to ‘guarantee randomness’ when determining the run of fixtures, and will abide by stipulations such as not being drawn against teams from the same country, or playing more than two teams from another nation.

Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris said in a post: “All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. Software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on TV. Computer will determine if games are home/away.”

Liverpool’s last run in the Champions League in 2022/23 saw them knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, who had denied them a seventh title just months prior during the 2021/22 final in Paris.