Liverpool have reportedly agreed terms with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Marc Guehi, reports suggest.

The Reds have the Crystal Palace defender on their radar and have a void to fill in central defence as Jarell Quansah prepares to leave for Bayer Leverkusen. Arne Slot’s Premier League champions will bank up to £35 million from the sale.

Guehi is in the final year of his Palace contract, having spent the past four seasons at Selhurst Park. Last season, he captained the Eagles to FA Cup glory over Manchester City at Wembley. However, Palace will not want to risk losing Guehi on a free transfer in 12 months’ time. Nor will they want to sell the England international for less than they believe he is worth.

However, it has been suggested by journalist Nicolo Schira that Liverpool have reached terms with Guehi over a contract until 2023. Schira posted on X: “Agreement in principle between Marc #Guehi and #Liverpool for a contract until 2030. The centre-back pushing to join #LFC, which are in talks with #CrystalPalace to try to reach a deal.”

Palace contingency plan

Palace will want to replace Guehi before sanctioning a sale. Next term, the Eagles will compete in Europe for the first time in the club’s history as a reward for winning the FA Cup.

Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande has been heavily linked with Palace. Reports by Portuguese outlet A Bola claim that Oliver Glasner’s side have agreed a fee of £47 million to sign Diomande.

Guehi moved to Palace from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021. In that time, he has become one of the most consistent centre-halves in the Premier League and a regular for England. He started the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain. During the tournament, former Three Lions goalkeeper Joe Hart said on Guehi’s performance after a 1-0 win over Serbia: "Huge shoutout to Marc Guehi. I thought he was exceptional. He really stepped in and was really calm on the ball. I thought Guehi allowed John Stones to play his game. The more Marc plays, the better that [centre-back] partnership will get.”

Palace stance

Newcastle United were keen on Guehi last summer but Palace were reluctant to sell. However, chairman Steve Parish did suggest that they would be open to further sales.

“We will be a trading club if we want to survive and thrive in this division,” he said on the It’s Called Soccer podcast in May. “For two reasons. One: Financially you have to, to cover the cost of running the club.

“Secondly, because the kind of players we want to attract – we need to show them a pathway. “We’re a destination for those great pros who still have a massive competitive instinct and want to do well, give everything. But they realise they’re probably not going to get to the level above us, but want to compete every week.

“Then for players that are on a journey, on their way to the Bayern Munichs and other clubs. We’ve realised over a period of time that we have to be really open to it. You have to manage that process as well as you can. Not lose too many.”