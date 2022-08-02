Liverpool agree deal validating £41m transfer and drop asking price

All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare to kick off their new season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are now just days away from kicking off their new Premier League campaign,

The Reds will be looking to mount another Premier League title bid this season, and they have already picked up their first piece of silverware.

Liverpool beat Manchester City in the Community Shield over the weekend to get off the mark, although, of course, the title is not a major one by any means.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will want the Premier League title this season after missing out by a whisker last time around.

And as the new season draws closer, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Phillips asking price dropped

Liverpool are said to have reduced their asking price for defender Nat Phillips.

Phillips spent time on loan with Bournemouth last season, helping the Cherries to promotion back to the Premier League.

It has been reported the Cherries want Phillips permanently and The Express say Liverpool want £10 million for his signature.

That’s £5 million lower than the price they initially asked for, according top the report.

Phillips is not likely to see regular football at Anfield and it seems he will be allowed to seek it elsewhere.

Jota deal

Liverpool have tied one of their star forwards down to a new contract.

Diogo Jota has penned terms to take him up to 2027 having only arrived two years ago in a £41million deal from Wolves.

Since then, the Portuguese has been a sensation at Anfield, far exceeding expectations and playing a key role under Jurgen Klopp.

Having lost Sadio Mane to an expiring contract, and with Roberto Firmino in a vulnerable situation, Liverpool are getting ahead of things with Jota.