Liverpool are pressing ahead with more transfer business after signing Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday

Liverpool have “agreed personal terms” with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram after completing the siging of Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday.

The Argentina World Cup winner joined the Reds for a reported £35m and Jurgen Klopp’s side are continuing with their summer business as they seek to strengthen their midfield.

Football Transfers report a verbal agreement on personal terms have now been reached with Thuram amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Nice are said to value Thuram at around £55m and would want the bulk of the fee up front. Liverpool have scheduled further talks with the player’s agent as well as the representatives of Manu Kone.

Liverpool opted to pull out of a deal for Jude Bellingham before the end of the season as they felt the money used in a potential transfer for the England international would be better invested across several midfield targets.

The Red endured a disappointing campaign as they finished fifth in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in six years.

Thuram was used in a central and defensive midfield role by Nice last season, as he made 48 appearances in all competitions. He scored two goals and provided eight assists. He has played 138 times for Nice after joining the club from Monaco in 2019.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and James Milner will all leave Liverpool when their contracts expire later this month leaving the Reds in need of midfield reinforcements.

Klopp has previously expressed a desire to secure the majority of his new signings before the squad returns for pre-season and Mac Allister is pleased he was able to complete his move before the preparations begin.