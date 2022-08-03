Liverpool agreement close and former star’s brilliant Jurgen Klopp training admission

All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for this weekend’s season opener.

Liverpool finally return to Premier League action this weekend,

The Reds won the Community Shield over the weekend and will now turn their attention to the all-important Premier League campaign.

The Reds take on newly promoted Fulham away from home to begin the season, and they will be looking to get off to a strong start.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be eyeing the title again this season after missing out by a whisker last time around.

And as the new season draws closer, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Another new contract incoming

Liverpool are set to hand out another new contract after tying down Diogo Jota to a new deal on Tuesday.

Jota penned a fresh five-year agreement after getting off to a fine start at Anfield, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are not done there.

The Reds are now set to offer midfielder Naby Keita a new deal ahead of his current terms expiring next summer.

Liverpool are keen to get on top of contracts having found themselves in a bind this summer.

Sadio Mane was allowed to leave after going into the final year of his contract, while the Reds had to pay big to keep Mo Salah,and Roberto Firmino’s future remains unclear due to his contract situation.

Lallana opens up

Former Liverpool star Adam Lallana has opened up on the tricky training schedule under Jurgen Klopp.

“There’s training [in the] afternoon most days, whereas at Brighton, because we train every morning, we always have the afternoon,” Lallana told YouTube channel Gaz’s Golf.

“At Liverpool, training could be at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, depending on times of games. That’s kind of how Jurgen works.

“I think it’s not as much like that [now], but when he first came in that was his model.

“In the morning you’d be waiting around, you’d drop the kids off, go for breakfast, you couldn’t play golf before you train.”

He added: “There would have been an element of [not wanting players to play golf], because playing for Liverpool, it’s literally your life.

“Coming out of Liverpool, I feel like I’ve got a little bit more of a life back.

“Not that I didn’t enjoy it, I loved it at the time, and I love it at Brighton now for different reasons.”