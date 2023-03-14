Liverpool transfer news as Barcelona midfielder Gavi is linked with a move.

Liverpool have ‘been alerted’ to the chaotic situation surrounding Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The Times reports that the Reds and Manchester City are admirers of the 18-year-old - who could be available in the summer.

Gavi signed a new professional contract at Camp Nou last September worth a supposed €8 million per year. Installed in the deal was a €1 billion release clause. However, that clause may not be active if the Spain international’s contract is not ratified by La Liga because of the club’s financial woes.

Gavi would, therefore, revert to his former youth deal and be available in the summer. It is reported that a commercial court in Barcelona ruled in favour of the club in January - but that was reversed in court earlier this week. La Liga claims that Bara missed a deadline to file their case. Xavi’s side have disputed that.

It is reported that Liverpool made an inquiry for Gavi last summer. The Reds are preparing to enter the market for two midfielders this summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is the chief target, with Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Chelsea’s Mason Mount linked.

Gavi has enjoyed a meteoric rise through Barcelona’s famed academy. He made history when becoming the club’s youngest-ever player after being handed his debut in September 2021 aged 17 years and 62 days. This season, he’s recorded two goals and five assists in 37 appearances for the runaway La Liga leaders.